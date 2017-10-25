Bar fights against noise ordinance in Lorain County

A local bar owner is battling back against an ordinance he calls too vague and just not fair The Jailhouse Taverne started having outdoor concerts this past summer. (Source WOIO)

A local bar owner is battling back against an ordinance he calls too vague and just not fair.

The Jailhouse Taverne started having outdoor concerts this past summer.

Last month Grafton Township trustees passed a noise ordinance that would ban musical concerts.

Now the tavern is fighting back in a social media campaign.



“This summer we would sit out here and play with the dog and listen to the music,”Terry Jonasson said.



Jonasson lives across from the Jailhouse Taverne in Grafton Township and said he doesn't have any complaints about the live concerts.



“We have not minded it at all,” Jonasson said.

“We are a community family-oriented tavern. We would like to stay that way in Grafton Township,” said Taylor.



Taylor was given a ticket for violating the township's new noise ordinance.



“We are doing the best we can to work on our compromise that we agreed to with the trustees,” Taylor said.

Taylor says he had worked out an agreement with the trustees to cut off music at certain times, depending on the day, but he said they passed a stricter ordinance.

More than 3,000 people have since signed an online petition, opposing the ordinance.

Township trustees would not go on-camera, but say they were looking out for the best interest of residents like John Kauffeld.



“You could be looking at the television, and when it started up, you heard nothing on tv,” Kauffeld said.



Taylor says he will continue to fight to be able to host the concerts.



“We're making sure we're not getting bullied out of what we do,” Taylor said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.