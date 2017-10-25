Strongsville teacher called 911 months before murder

Cleveland 19 News has obtained a 911 call from murdered Strongsville school teacher Melinda Pleskovic.

She called police more than two months before she was killed to report a possible attempted break-in.

In the 911 call from Aug.17, Pleskovic tells a 911 dispatcher, “we just had two people two big giant adults try to pull on our back door.”

It wasn’t the first call, nor was it the last.

On July 14, Pleskovic’s daughter called 911, reporting seeing two kids and an adult hiding in the family’s backyard.

She told the dispatcher, “we asked them to leave and they kind of hinted they were going to come back later.”

The dispatcher asked her if she wanted to speak with an officer.

“We have [talked with officers] before about teenagers breaking in and stuff, but nothing ever happens so there’s no point,” Pleskovic’s daughter told the dispatcher.

On October 19, last week, Pleskovic’s daughter’s fiancé called police again, saying someone tried to break into the family home through the back door.

It was just four days after that call that Bruce Pleskovic and his daughter’s fiancé said they found Melinda stabbed on the kitchen floor.

Sources have told Cleveland 19 News that police have located the weapon they believe was used to attack Melinda Pleskovic. The medical examiner's office tells Cleveland 19 News that the autopsy is completed, but they do not yet have a cause of death to release.

According to A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, funeral services for Melinda Pleskovic are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Cleveland 19 was told that her daughter’s wedding was initially planned for the same day at the same church.

