Tonight at 6: Crafty thieves and noisy bars

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Hardware store parking lots becoming a new place for thieves.

And, police believe they have located the weapon used to attack a suburban teacher.

A local bar too loud for city law makers.

Now they're fighting back.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.