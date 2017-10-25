Cleveland police pursue and kill armed suspect on city's east side

"The officers were diligent in getting to this area looking for the source of those shots being fired," Williams said. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland police officers pursued, shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday on the east side of the city.

The incident began after police responded to shots fired on East 91nd Street and Stuart Avenue, said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

According to police, a neighbor directed officers toward two men involved in the shooting.

"The officers were diligent in getting to this area looking for the source of those shots being fired," Williams said.

The officers gave chase and cornered one of the men -- who had dropped a gun as he fled -- in a backyard along East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The man brandished a second handgun and an officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The man was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, said Williams.

No officers were injured.

"Members of the Homicide Unit and the Use of Force Investigation Team responded to the scene for investigation and remain on scene," said Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. "Two handguns were recovered at the scene. Information relative to the officer's identity will be released within 72 hours as per protocol. Identity of the decedent will be released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. This matter will be further investigated."

Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson, Ward 10, appeared on-scene to offer his reactions.

This neighborhood is “one of the ground zeroes in the city,” he said. “I need more police over here...I need to get more people involved in the restorations of the neighborhood.”

Johnson said kids were playing outside in the area at the time of the incident.

