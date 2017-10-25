Lake County: Road reopens after major accident in Perry Township

U.S. 20 at the State Route 2 split is now open in both directions after a major accident, Wednesday night.

Initial reports indicate a person was struck by a car in the area in Perry Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Lake County sheriffs department are both investigating.

The road was closed several hours after the accident and OSP is expected to release more information overnight.

The sheriffs department would not comment on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

