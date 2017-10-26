Driver identified in deadly wrong-way crash on I-90 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Driver identified in deadly wrong-way crash on I-90

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 75-year-old Mansfield man died Thursday morning in a wrong-way crash on I-90.        

The two-car crash was first reported at approximately 4 a.m. on I-90 eastbound just past W. 44th.

According to Cleveland police, William McNabb Sr. was driving his 2001 Chrysler westbound in the eastbound lanes.

McNabb crashed head-on into a 2009 Mitsubishi.

McNabb was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was treated for a broken left clavicle and a broken right wrist.

Lanes on I-90 reopened around 7:30 a.m.

