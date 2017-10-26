Identity of armed suspect shot, killed by Cleveland police released by medical examiner

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office officially released the man's identity who was shot by a Cleveland police officer Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Antonio Levison, 33, pointed a gun at Cleveland officers, who then shot and killed the man.

Cyrida Levison, the mother, came forward to talk about her son on Cleveland 19 News.

"I told him Saturday that was my last time seeing him if you don't stop. I don't want to identify your body and I just identified my son's body yesterday," said Levison.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the east side neighborhood just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after reporting the sound of gunshots.

Police approached Levison and another man at the scene, who then fled on foot.

During the chase, Levison dropped a handgun and continued to run. Once in the backyard, he pulled out a second gun, police said.

One of the officers then opened fire, striking Levison.

Cyrida added, "I'm not going to sugarcoat anything. I love my son dearly, but it's not their fault. They had to do their job to try and apprehend him."

Police attempted to provide medical attention to Levison before paramedics arrived. He was taken to University Hospital and later died.

Cyrida said her son was a "drug dealer" and was known to carry guns.

Following protocol, the officer's identity will be released within 72 hours after the incident.

Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson appeared at the scene to offer his reactions.

This neighborhood is “one of the ground zeroes in the city,” he said. “I need more police over here. I need to get more people involved in the restorations of the neighborhood.”

