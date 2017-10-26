Happy Holidays! Great Lakes Brewing's Christmas Ale tapped on Thursday

Great Lakes Brewing Company's iconic Christmas Ale will be poured for the first time this year on Thursday.

The beer will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Ohio City brewing location when Brewer Santa brings delivers the first keg, with a celebration beginning at 11 a.m.

The brewing company even released a "hype video" of sorts ahead of Thursday's event.

Great Lakes Christmas Ale video a dream come true for local beer lovers

Some Christmas Ale drinkers say that the holiday batch tastes a little different each year, but according to Adam from Great Lakes Brewing Company, the recipe never changes.

He said, "The reason is because we still use real ingredients."

Twenty pounds each of cinnamon and ginger go into each brewing batch, as well as 612 pounds of fresh honey.

Even though Christmas Ale will be available on tap, bottles and kegs of the beer will not be available to the public until Oct. 30.

Cleveland 19's reporter Alyson Bruner was live at the brewery ahead of Thursday's annual First Pour event.

Thursday's pour will be the first for the brew, but other local and national locations are holding events to celebrate the tradition. Click here for a list of events.

