Cleveland woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for intentionally setting fire that killed boyfriend

Elizabeth Scott was sentenced to 18 years in prison for setting a fire that killed her boyfriend. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday morning after pleading guilty to setting her home on fire, killing her boyfriend.

Elizabeth Scott, 50, appeared in a Cleveland courtroom for charges of aggravated arson and involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say Scott intentionally set the fire that burned her home on Platten Avenue in Aug. 2016.

Frank Salamone, 46, was found dead inside the house.

Scott spoke to the family before sentencing. She apologized and blamed her actions on her alcohol problem.

"If I could give my life to bring him back, I would," she said in court. "I'm not the kind of person to hurt somebody, to kill somebody. Please know that I didn't mean to hurt him."

Justin Blackburn, 27, also lived with the couple. He managed to escape the blaze, but suffered a sprained ankle.

Scott will complete her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

