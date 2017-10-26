Strongsville police release statement about murder investigation of middle school teacher

The Strongsville Police Department shared a message on Facebook regarding the active murder investigation involving the death of a local middle school teacher.

According to the department's statement:

"We are aware of, and sensitive to, a number of concerns in our community following the recent incident on Blazing Star Drive. We ask for everyone’s understanding, support and patience while this case is being actively and aggressively investigated. We cannot release much information on cases that are under investigation. We have to allow investigators an opportunity to do their work. Be assured that nothing is more important to us than the safety of the members of our community."

As of Thursday morning, police have not announced any information detailing the suspect responsible for stabbing sixth grade teacher Melinda Pleskovic.

Melinda was found stabbed to death in her home on Monday.

During a call to 911 to report the murder, Melinda's husband said that their home has been the target of several recent break-in attempts.

