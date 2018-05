Otto will lead the team onto the field in London (Source: Facebook)

Move over Swagger! Here comes Otto, the Cleveland Browns' mascot while in London.

Introducing...OTTO! ??



The @Browns usual mascot Swagger couldn't make the trip, so his ???? cousin Otto will be leading the team out on Sunday pic.twitter.com/vlDIqpKowM — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 26, 2017

Swagger couldn't make the long flight overseas to lead the Browns out onto the field at Twickenham Stadium, so Otto will fill in for him on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Otto is officially part of the Dawg Pound!

