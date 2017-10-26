Are the tunnels under Cleveland's Public Square haunted? Find out today

Are the tunnels under Public Square haunted? (Source WOIO)

Looking for a scary, but informational time in Cleveland? If so this may be for you!

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today, Saturday, October 28th, the tunnels under the Soldiers and Sailors Monument are open for free tours.

They're only open one day a year and some would even say the tunnels are haunted.

These tours are free and everyone is guaranteed to get in as long as they're in the line before 5 p.m.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument is located at Public Square.

It commemorates the Civil War and honors the citizens of Cuyahoga County who fought and worked for the Union.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.