Husband arrested for wife's murder in Twinsburg

Twinsburg police are investigating the death of 65-year-old Marilyn Demchak, who was found murdered on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers found Marilyn in her home on Dooridge Drive. Paramedics took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Marilyn's cause of death as a homicide, and arrested her husband, 69-year-old Anthony Demchak.

Anthony had called 911, but claimed that his wife fell and bumped her head.

911: Twinsburg Police

Caller: Yes, uh, uh, my wife looks like she bumped her head and I think I need an ambulance here.

911: Do you know how?

Caller: Uh, it looks like she fell. She's in the bedroom. I tried to sit her back up again and uh she had blood on the back of her head.

911: OK, then do you know when she did this then?

Caller: Uhhh no. I just heard a boom.

911: How long ago?

Caller: Oh I don't know sir.

Anthony went on to tell the dispatcher that his wife looked unconscious and was not breathing.

He was eventually taken to the jail in Solon and is awaiting his arraignment in court for the murder charges.

Police did not release details on Marilyn was murdered.

