Cuyahoga County hosts 'Take Back Your Meds' event to dispose of prescription medications

Cuyahoga County officials will be holding a "Take Back Your Meds" event to encourage residents to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28.

You can drop off your old medicine at more than 40 Rx Drug Drop Boxes In Cuyahoga County. Click here for full list.

In 2016, approximately 10,112 pounds of drugs were collected.

"National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a great initiative to help raise awareness and curb the misuse of opioid medications, because we know that prescription abuse can lead to illicit drug abuse," said County Executive Armond Budish.

Click here for more information on the opioid epidemic and what you can do to help.

