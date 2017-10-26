Shots fired during Subway robbery

Suspect forces customers to lie on the floor during armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.

Akron police say the robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Subway located at 1596 W. Market Street.

According to officers, the suspect entered the restaurant wearing a ski mask and holding a gun.

Once the customers were on the floor, he demanded the money from the register and then fired a shot into the air.

Before fleeing, he also stole the wallets from two customers.

Suspect is only described as a black man wearing a blue hoodie with white lettering.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

