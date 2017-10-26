Construction worker hits gas line closing roads, evacuations

A construction company hit a gas line in Akron Thursday causing part of the Towpath Trail to be closed and Malco Products to be evacuated for a short time.

The line, at 393 Wilbeth Rd., was hit at 9:30 a.m.

The leak prompted officials to close both Wilbeth Road between Firestone Parkway and Manchester Road and Towpath Trail is closed between S. Main Street and Kenmore Avenue.

Dominion Energy was able to shut the gas off around 12:30.

Once the gas was shut off, everyone was let back in Malco and the roads reopened.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.