Conneaut baby murder suspect spotted at a Sheetz in Pittsburgh

The man wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old was spotted Wednesday at a Sheetz store in Pittsburgh. He reportedly left on foot along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 79.

According to U.S. Marshal's, officers are focusing their searching towns in eastern PA, in an effort to find wanted fugitive Joshua Gurto, 37.

Friday, authorities put out pictures hoping to identifying an unknown man, believed to be traveling with Gurto.

Both men were last seen on Oct. 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania possibly driving a dark grey Ford F-150, according to the U.S. Marshal's office.

Gurto is wanted in the Oct. 7 death and rape of Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

Investigators have labeled him as a homicide-rape suspect.

Conneaut Police and EMS were called to her home in the 500 block of Clark Street earlier this month after Sereniti went into cardiac arrest.

The child was rushed to UH Medical Center Conneaut where she was pronounced dead several hours later.

The coroner says she died of blunt trauma to the head.

Police say Sereniti, her mom, and the mother's boyfriend, Joshua Gurto were the only ones home at the time.

Police in Pittsburgh are asking the public to reach out if they saw him Wednesday.

If you have any information in reference to the unknown male or the Ford F-150, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available if the information directly leads to the arrest of Gurto.

