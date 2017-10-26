Akron police looking for second suspect in bar murder

Police are now looking for two suspects involved in a murder outside a bar Friday, Oct. 20.

Akron police say Darian Hardison, 28, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Halftime Sports Bar at 1507 S. Main Street. A second man was also shot and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say Queitin Tyler, 33, is the suspected gunman. Police signed charges on him for murder and felonious assault and say Tyler should be considered armed and dangerous.

Le'Zonn Gervins, 31, is also wanted in connection with the murder. Police say Gervins is wanted for complicity.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

