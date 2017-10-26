Mother of man killed by police blames son, not police

The mother of Antonio Levison came to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office Thursday to identify his body.

Sadly, it is a trip she warned her son she'd have to make unless he changed his participation in the street life of guns and drugs.

He was shot by police Wednesday after a foot chase where he is said to have ditched one gun, then pointed a second gun at police before they fired.



Cyrida Levison tried to warn her 33-year-old son.

"You run up on a police officer you may as well expect to die cause that's what happened to my son."

Cyrida Levison said she doesn't fault the police.

"No," she said. "I don't, because it's not their fault. They were doing their job, they had to do what they had to do. My son pulled a gun on them."

It is not a story you hear often, but Cyrida said it is a message that needs to be heard.

Her son didn't listen, as recently as last Saturday.

"That was the last time I seen my son. 'I'm not trying to identify your body.' Here it is Wednesday. I'm identifying my son's body so that's the message right there. I don't want anybody to go through the paid I'm going through right now."

Cyrida is brutally honest about the gun culture that her son subscribed to. She says that it gave her son, and gives others a false sense of power.

The officer involved is on the standard administrative leave, the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated by three agencies which is strict protocol.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.