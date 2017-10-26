Twas the Night Before Christmas Ale in Cleveland (READ ALONG)

The line was long for the beer they were seeking.

Don't worry, for this Christmas gift they allow early peeking.

Once inside the man in the hat could be seen crowd.

I think he had one or two, that's all he's allowed.

With its amber glow Christmas Ale is here!

To heck with Halloween candy, they're all here for the beer.

