Akron man armed with scoped rifle arrested, charged for tying up woman during break-in

On Oct. 15, Springfield Township Police received a report that a man was sitting on a curb armed with a scoped rifle.

As officers closed in, Drew Cobb, 34, of Akron, attempted to run and was arrested.

A small, jammed handgun was found in his waistband.

Hours before his arrest, Cobb allegedly invaded a Main Street Lakemore home, tied up a woman and robbed her.

Cobb is charged with robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and breaking and entering.

He is currently being held in Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.