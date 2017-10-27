Cavs star Isaiah Thomas makes acting debut during injury rehab

All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas hasn't made his debut on the court yet for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that didn't stop him from making his first acting appearance on television.

Thomas made a cameo on Wednesday night's episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

According to the show's description, "SVU reopens a 10-year-old kidnapping case when a confused young woman fits the missing girl's profile."

Thomas appeared as himself at a news conference for the family of the kidnapped woman, who is a Cleveland Cavaliers family.

He only had a few lines in the episode:

“Like all of us, I remember the picture of Emma and her Cavaliers jersey. I bring the strength of this family every game that I play. We play and we pray for you. This jersey is to honor your homecoming and remember to always believe.”

He then gifted a Cavaliers jersey to the woman with the words "ALWAYS BELIEVE 2007" on it.

Thomas has been sidelined since the end of the 2017 NBA playoffs with a hip injury. The Cavs have not put a timetable on when Thomas will make his debut in Cleveland.

Click here to watch the full episode.

