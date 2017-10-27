Lorain County man flown to hospital by medical helicopter after vicious dog attack

The dog was still attacking the man when the first Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arrived to the scene. (Source: WOIO)

A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog in Brighton Township.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, the man and his wife were watching their grandchildren at a home on Norwalk Road on Thursday. The man was attacked by the dog when he wandered into a portion of the home where animals were kept.

The dog was still attacking the man when the first Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arrived to the scene.

The trooper shot three times, fatally wounding the dog, according to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken to an area hospital via Metro Life Flight helicopter in critical condition. His was was taken to another hospital for minor injuries.

Dog wardens say the dogs remaining at the house were not a threat to the family.

Deputies have not released the victim's identity and did not specify what type of dog was involved in the attack.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.