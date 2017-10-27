Vermilion woman sentenced to 28 years to life in prison, convicted for husband's murder

The Vermilion woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband appeared in front of a Lorain County judge on Thursday for sentencing.

Julene Simko was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the crime.

Simko pleaded guilty to murdering her husband Jeremy, 36, in Nov. 2009. Investigators say he was sleeping when he was shot.

The prosecution presented several possible motives, including financial issues between the couple or deviant sex that went wrong, but Simko claims she fired the gun when she thought she heard an intruder in their home.

During a recent hearing, the judge said there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Simko killed her husband.

"Of the three potential killers here - a stranger/robber, assassin or Mrs. Simko the one who would have the easiest to get close access to the defendant would have been Mrs. Simko and the individual who would have been the least concerned about getting extremely close to the defendant would be Mrs. Simko."

