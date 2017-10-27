Meteorologists Jason Nicholas and Jeff Tanchak reveal extended winter weather forecast (video)

We've been pretty lucky the last couple of years with mild winters. Will that change this year?

Meteorologists Jason Nicholas and Jeff Tanchak revealed their extended winter weather forecast.

The weather has been quite unusual the last couple of months. However, a warm fall doesn't mean we will have a warm winter.

The team outlines the temperature and how much rain/snowfall we could potentially see.

You can follow the team on Facebook and download our Cleveland 19 News weather app for daily forecasts.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.