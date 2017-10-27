It's not too late! Family Feud auditions coming to Northeast Ohio this weekend

Auditions for one of television's most successful games shows are coming to Northeast Ohio this weekend!

Tryouts for the popular Family Feud will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky.

To be eligible, you:

Must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption

Must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

Cannot be running for political office

Cannot have appeared on two game shows in the past year

Cannot have appeared on Family Feud within the past 10 years.

Cannot be related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation

Only families who receive a call back with a specific audition time will be scheduled.

Families interested in audition can call 323-762-8467 or click here to apply.

The members of Wake Up Cleveland will be participating in an audition along with a Northeast Ohio family. Stay with Cleveland 19 News for more.

