Is an Ohio museum the most haunted place in the state? Google thinks so

DAYTON, Ohio -- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the pride of Dayton, Ohio and it may also house one of the most haunted sites in the country with its National Museum of the Air Force.

A Google Map with the 31 most haunted sites lists the museum in its top contenders.

According several sites and "experts," including HauntedHouses.com, claim the museum is watched over by the spirits of the airmen and women who died while operating some of the aircraft.

According to Danielle Almeter from the Museum's Public Affairs office, "There has been no physical evidence to support the theory that the National Museum of the United States Air Force is haunted. No "ghostly" sightings have been officially reported or documented."

For example the B-24 bomber used in World War II often had crew die while taking fire from German forces.

While the pilot might be able to land the aircraft, many men were killed in the rear of the plane as gunners.

The Air Force base was featured on an episode of "Ghost Hunters" episode on the SYFY network, but not the museum, in which they claim to have recorded voices, footsteps, noises and even a flashlight being turned on by a spirit.

Planning a visit to spook yourself this weekend?

Here are the details:

Location/Information:

Open seven days a week

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost-Free

Address: 1100 Spaatz St.

Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433

