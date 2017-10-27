Autopsy: Sixth grade Strongsville teacher shot, stabbed

Based on a preliminary autopsy report, the 49-year-old Strongsville teacher killed on Monday was shot to death.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, Melinda Pleskovic's cause of death is gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries of the trunk with skeletal, vascular, and visceral injuries.

Police are investigating Pleskovic's murder.

She was found in her home on Blazing Star Drive late Monday night and taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Her husband, Bruce Pleskovic, called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the incident. During the call, he said, "I think someone killed my wife. It looks like she has stab wounds on her back."

So far, no one has been charged in the case.

