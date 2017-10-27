Ohio State vs. Penn State : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

No. 2 PSU is coming into Ohio Stadium with a 7-0 record. (Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will play in the biggest college football game of the year against Penn State University at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

No. 2 PSU is coming into Ohio Stadium with a 7-0 record.

An OSU loss probably eliminates the Buckeyes from qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

A two-loss team has never made the playoff.

TV Channel: Fox

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Odds: Ohio State -6.5, 57.5 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.