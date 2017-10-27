Steelyard Commons killing: Man shot in head outside Burlington Coat Factory identified

A man suffered a gunshot to the head and died Friday in Steelyard Commons.

According to reports, 29-year-old Timothy Settles, of Cleveland, was found dead inside a car parked near the Burlington Coat Factory, located at 3350 Steelyard Dr.

The victim was found by a passer-by who contacted police.

The suspect fled and Cleveland Police homicide detectives are investigating.

"Steelyard Commons is working with Cleveland Police to investigate the shooting that occurred at Steelyard Commons at approximately 3PM on Friday, October 27, 2017," said Steelyard Commons Executive Vice President Chris A. Goodrich in a prepared statement. "At this time, we do not have any details about this isolated incident. We want to thank the local safety forces that responded so quickly and our own security team that followed the protocols we have in-place at Steelyard Commons. We are cooperating with the police to determine how this event occurred. Our first priority is to provide a safe, family-friendly shopping experience for everyone who visits Steelyard Commons, as we have for more than a decade."

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

