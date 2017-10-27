Browns fans make trip to England for game vs. Vikings

Don’t question his Browns fan credentials, West is with a group of about 25 friends in England for the Browns game against the Vikings. (Source WOIO)

Doug West has been a Cleveland Browns fan since he moved to Northeast Ohio in 1984, when you speak with him you immediately pick up on the Carolina drawl, still present 30 some years later.

Don’t question his Browns fan credentials, West is with a group of about 25 friends in England for the Browns game against the Minnesota Vikings.

West and his group of friends have been making a road trip with the Browns every year for 11 years.

They have been to San Diego, San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, all over the country following the Browns and they thought the best looking trip for this year was a trip to England.

West is a season ticket holder and tailgate regular in the pit and no he does not think he is crazy for making a transatlantic trip to watch the struggling Browns.

“We’re Browns fans through thick and thin,” West said.

There is one concern for West and his group however.

He loves to barbecue at his tailgate parties, but in England he is losing control of the grill.

The British Brown Backers will be cooking the food.

“I hope the food is as good as ours,” he said with a big laugh.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.