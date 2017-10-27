Update: One dead after shots fired into a car that crashed into a Cleveland church

Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man is dead and two teens were hurt after someone opened fire on a car near East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.

The three teens were driving a Toyota that was reported stolen out of Richmond Heights. As they drove past East 93rd Street and Parmalee Road, a group of men fired shots at the car.

The 18-year-old driver was struck in the head and the car sped up and hit the abandoned church at East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue. The car burst into flames, and Cleveland Fire and EMS pulled the victims out of the car and put out the flames.

The driver died at University Hospitals. A 17-year-old boy was also taken to University Hospitals with facial injuries. A 15-year-old boy was treated for leg injuries and released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

