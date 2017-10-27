Robert Mueller files first charges in Russia investigation

A federal grand jury has approved the first charges in the investigation spearheaded by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The charges are sealed under orders from a federal judge.

According to CNN, it is not clear if the indictment is for collusion, money laundering or tax evasion, but it was Andrew Weissman who returned the indictment.

He was working on the Paul Manafort case.

Manafort was President Donald Trump’s one-time campaign manager.

Weissman led the Justice Department’s fraud division before joining Mueller’s team.

Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

