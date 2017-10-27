Elyria High School's Ely Stadium closes after 90 years

A 90-year tradition came to an end Friday at Elyria High School as the Pioneers faced off against the Mentor Cardinals at Ely Field.

Built in 1927 and considered among the best high school football fields in the country, Ely will be replaced come 2018.

Bob Slager was the track and field coach for 24 years.

"I started working in track my first year here was in 1954 and I retired from coaching track in 1980," said Slager. "Had a lot of friends who played on this field that went to collegiate and professional teams and I just wish the best for the city."

Robin Tedlow was a cheerleader for the football and basketball teams from 1983 to 1985.

"Lot of memories here, seems like yesterday that we were here but it's been 30 something years ago. Just a great hometown. It's going to be missed," she said.

The land for Ely Field was donated by William Ely, the grandson of the founder of Elyria, Herman Ely.

To put the age of the field in perspective: when Ely was built in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president, a loaf of bread cost 9 cents and television had just been invented.

