Good Samaritans save child found in car with overdosed adults

Two Massillon women are credited with saving a 3-year-old child who was in the backseat of a running car where the driver and front-seat passenger were slumped unconscious from an alleged overdose.

It happened Thursday night at the Marathon Gas station at 519 Lincoln Way West in Massillon.

Massillon Police say the two women, Sarah Wentzel and Tonya Foutty saw what was going on and jumped into action. They blocked the car, which was running and still in drive, with their own vehicle. Then they put the car into park and removed the child, all before first responders even arrived.

Wentzel and Foutty also started to give first aid to the driver.

Massillon Police say the driver, 48-year-old Connie McLaughlin of Massillon, was arrested for OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, open container in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and endangering children. The passenger, 53-year-old John Graden of Canton was charged with possession of marijuana and endangering children. Graden was babysitting the child.

Police found a straw used to snort illegal drugs, a blue pill crusher and a brown powdery substance in the McLaughlin's purse. They also say she tried to conceal a white rocky substance, and had an open container of Bud Ice in the car. Police also found a pill container with Graden's name on it, with a "green vegetable" substance in his pocket and a marijuana cigarette. Both McLaughlin and Graden failed field sobriety tests.

The child's mother was notified and she came and picked up the child who was not harmed. She is not facing any charges.

Massillon Police took the time to thank the two women in a Facebook post:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.