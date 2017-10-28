Local rescue treating dog found covered in paint

A local animal rescue is treating a dog they say was found covered in latex paint in Cleveland.

Fido's Companion Rescue in Avon says that Sherrill was found by the Cleveland City dog warden on Thursday, with paint all the way up to her eyes.

The rescue says Sherrill was so uncomfortable that she was trying to rip her own hair out. They think the paint is latex and that paint removers would do more harm than good. Sherrill will have to have her skin shaved to get the paint off, leaving her very sore.

They say it took a team of professionals over an hour to remove the paint on one side of the dog's body.

Sherrill will have a long and likely expensive road to recovery. If you want to help, call Sam at the West park Animal Hospital at (216) 252-4500 or you can donate online HERE.

The rescue says once the one side heals they can shave the other side, likely next week.

