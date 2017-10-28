Violent start to the weekend in Cleveland

Multiple people were shot and stabbed overnight in Cleveland, according to police.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the leg at 2812 E. 130th Street. His condition is unknown.

An hour later, this time on the west side, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg near West 117th Street and Triskett Avenue.

Crossing over into Saturday, three people were injured in shootings and one man was stabbed to death.

At 1:30 a.m. a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg near West 140th Street and Triskett Avenue. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Around 4 a.m., near East 93rd Street and Union Avenue, a 15-year-old was shot in leg.

Just a half hour later, at the Rally's at 14110 Kinsman Road, a 45-year-old man was killed after being stabbed in the face and chest in connection with a robbery. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Both victims were employees of the restaurant.

Then at 8 a.m., police were called to the area of Avon Avenue and MLK Boulevard after a man was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when he was taken to University Hospitals.

This follows a series of violence in the city, including an 18-year-old who was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a building Friday night, and a man found shot to death in a car at Steelyard Commons Friday afternoon.

Police did not say if any suspects were arrested in any of these cases.

