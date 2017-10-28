Jerry Seinfeld scheduled to perform at Akron Civic Theatre in March

One of the funniest comedians of all time will be bringing his stand-up comedy act to Akron. (Source AP Images)

Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Akron Civic Theatre at 7 p.m. on March 14.

The presale on ticketmaster.com begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Seinfeld is making a stop in Ohio in November.

He will perform at the Palace Theatre in Columbus at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

