Jerry Seinfeld scheduled to perform at Akron Civic Theatre in March

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
One of the funniest comedians of all time will be bringing his stand-up comedy act to Akron

Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Akron Civic Theatre at 7 p.m. on March 14.

The presale on ticketmaster.com begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Seinfeld is making a stop in Ohio in November.

He will perform at the Palace Theatre in Columbus at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

