Volunteers add plants & shrubs in 6 parks in Cleveland

Volunteers added plants and shrubs in six parks in Cleveland on Saturday. (Source City of Cleveland Facebook Page)

The "Planting with Purpose" event was held to help beautify the city.

Some of the people who helped out said they wanted to make the area look nice and help out the environment.

More than 4,000 shrubs and plants were added to the parks.

Here's a list of organizations who helped out with the event:

Petitti Garden Centers

Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere

MTD Products

