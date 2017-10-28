Local shop makes 'Stranger Things' items with a Cleveland spin

An artisan shop in Cleveland Heights made the items. (Source In the 216)

The second season of Stranger Things is available for streaming on Netflix.

The show has a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

An artisan shop in Cleveland Heights has made stickers and shirts that say "Cleveland, Ohio", the items resemble the logo and font to Stranger Things.

In the 216 said they've been selling the items for about a year now.

The company has 89 t-shirt artists.

The store has two locations, one on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights and a second location at West 117th Street and Clifton Boulevard.

