2 Chainz encourages woman who painted house pink in Tremont

2 Chainz posted an Instagram video of Cleveland 19's report on the pink house in Tremont.

Tremont woman paints house pink to promote beauty brand

Jarrah Lewis said she painted the abandoned house with the homeowner's blessing. It's a marketing strategy to promote her lifestyle and beauty brand Pretty Nemesis.

Lewis says the idea came from the rapper, who painted a house pink in Atlanta to promote his new album. It made national headlines and was credited for "genius marketing."

"This what I been talkin bout.... Inspire others to go get it, Wanna see more female millionaires," 2 Chainz posted on Instagram.

