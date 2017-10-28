Customers must use cash at all Home Depot stores today, systems down

A sign on the door at the Home Depot in Cleveland Heights. (Source WOIO)

Customers must use cash at all Home Depot stores on Saturday.

The store said their computers are down nationally.

A sign on a door at the Cleveland Heights location apologized to shoppers for the inconvenience.

A worker at the Cleveland Heights location said workers are trying to fix the issue, sometimes the system comes back on for a moment.

"I'm at work Home Depot and the entire system is down right now and it's very frustrating," Adrianna Dalvit posted on Twitter.

