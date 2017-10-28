Report: Baseball commissioner promises to revisit 'Chief Wahoo' logo controversy after season ends

Even though the Cleveland Indians are not playing in the World Series this year, the controversy over the "Chief Wahoo" logo is being addressed again, this time by the commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Rob Manfred was reported as saying this week that Cleveland's "Wahoo" logo is quote, "an issue I intend to deal with in the off-season."

The comments can be found all over social media, specifically Twitter, where sportswriter Andy McCullough posted the quote.

Rob Manfred described the Chief Wahoo logo as “problematic,” and said he will continue discussions with Cleveland about it in the winter. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 28, 2017

Indians fans have been split over the years about whether the "Chief Wahoo" logo is racially-insensitive and should be removed with many groups saying the Indians should find another logo to represent the team.

No word from the MLB about an exact timetable for Manfred to speak with the Indians again about the logo, but it most likely won't happen until after the World Series is over.

