All lanes on I-77 will reopen at 9 p.m., identity of wrong-way driver not released yet

A extrication had to be performed to remove the victim. (Source: Cleveland Fire)

Crews are cleaning up a fuel spill after the accident. (Source: Cleveland Fire)

According to Cleveland Police and Fire, a portion of Interstate 77 is closed, after a wrong-way driver hit a semi.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the left two lanes of I-77 north are now open at Pershing Avenue.

Ramps that were previously closed are now open.

Officials said the northbound exit to Broadway Avenue and the right lane of I-77 will be closed through 9 p.m., all lanes will reopen and the exit ramp will reopen after 9 p.m. on Oct. 29.

EPA cleaning up fuel spill. I-77 North closed from Pershing to Broadway exits. Cleveland Fire crews still on scene for safety, support. pic.twitter.com/ofKXWDlYFN — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

A fuel tanker was struck head on by a wrong-way driver. Fuel from the tanker is leaked onto the highway, spilling approximately 500 gallons of fuel, according to the fire department.

Cleveland Fire HazMat team applies a layer of foam as a vapor barrier to keep the fuel spill from igniting. Approx 500 gallons spilled. pic.twitter.com/qPFKe04HCa — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

The accident happened around 3:15 a.m., when a 43-year-old man drove a Chevy Trailblazer southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with the tanker-truck.

The driver of the Chevy died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

@ClevelandFire Crews on scene I77 North before Broadway. Wrong way driver head on collision. Fuel tanker spill. HazMat on scene. pic.twitter.com/dt6UbyVh8t — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

#CLEtraffic All lanes of I-77 NB are closed at Pershing Ave. due to an accident. Use SR 176 NB as an alt route. Check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/DRtkczErFO — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 29, 2017

The EPA on scene cleaning up the fuel spill.

The identity of the wrong-way driver has not yet been released. Police have not yet said why he was going the wrong way.

Check back with Cleveland 19 for more details as the situation develops.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.