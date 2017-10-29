All lanes on I-77 will reopen at 9 p.m., identity of wrong-way d - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

All lanes on I-77 will reopen at 9 p.m., identity of wrong-way driver not released yet

According to Cleveland Police and Fire, a portion of Interstate 77 is closed, after a wrong-way driver hit a semi. 

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the left two lanes of I-77 north are now open at Pershing Avenue.

Ramps that were previously closed are now open.

Officials said the northbound exit to Broadway Avenue and the right lane of I-77 will be closed through 9 p.m., all lanes will reopen and the exit ramp will reopen after 9 p.m. on Oct. 29.

A fuel tanker was struck head on by a wrong-way driver. Fuel from the tanker is leaked onto the highway, spilling approximately 500 gallons of fuel, according to the fire department. 

The accident happened around 3:15 a.m., when a 43-year-old man drove a Chevy Trailblazer southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with the tanker-truck. 

The driver of the Chevy died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt. 

The EPA on scene cleaning up the fuel spill. 

The identity of the wrong-way driver has not yet been released. Police have not yet said why he was going the wrong way. 

