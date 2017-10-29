Final: Vikings defeat Browns 33-16

Cleveland is still looking for a win this season. (Source: AP Images)

The Minnesota Vikings dominated the Cleveland Browns in the second half on Sunday.

The Vikings outscored Cleveland 21-3 in the second half in London.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer did not throw an interception in the game.

It was a rough day for the Browns on special teams.

Zane Gonzalez missed an extra point attempt and a field goal attempt.

The Browns also fumbled twice in the game.

Cleveland is still looking for its first win of the season.

The Browns do not play next Sunday.

Cleveland will go to Detroit on Nov. 12 to play against the Lions.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.