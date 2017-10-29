Rescue dog joins Lakemore Fire Department

Lakemore Fire Department officially has a new member, and he's proof that you don't have to be a dalmatian to hang with the firefighters.



Flash is a chocolate Lab who was down on his luck about a month ago, until the Lakemore Fire Chief stepped in.



"The police chief had found him and had put him in a pen. He was in there for a few days. It was raining and cold out, so we felt bad and checked it out, got him cleaned up, and that's kinda how it's been since," Lakemore Fire Chief said Brett Reinbolt.



After several baths and some deep conditioning, Flash is looking better and feeling comfortable in the ultimate dog house, the Lakemore Fire Department.



Why the name Flash?



"Because he's so quick," Reinbolt said with a smile.



That's a little firehouse humor. Flash moves pretty slow, and all kidding aside, that could be because of a medical condition.



As you would see from his gray hair, Flash is older.



Dana Ray from the People Care Pet Pantry read about Flash on Facebook and decided to start an ongoing fundraising effort that would help Lakemore Firefighters pay for Flash's care.



"He's got severe arthritis in his back end. One leg is worse than the other. It's starting to infiltrate in the front. We have him on the normal things that you do for arthritis," described Ray.



Flash now spends most of his days following around the chief and learning new tricks.



Heck, he even has an official tag.



"I'm 200. I'm the chief and from there on down, there's the assistant chief, and the numbers go down one by one, so we decided on 2K9," Reinbolt said.



Many dogs can bark at getting adopted by a family - Flash just found a family of 26.



If you would like to help the Lakemore Firefighters take care of Flash's medical expenses click here.

