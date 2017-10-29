14 years ago to the day, LeBron James makes his NBA debut

James had one of the best debuts in NBA history. (Source: AP IMAGES)

LeBron James made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, 2003.

James had one of the best debuts in NBA history.

No. 23 scored 25 points, brought in six rebounds and recorded nine assists.

On this date in 2003, @KingJames made his NBA debut. pic.twitter.com/XbEI9DLy4m — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2017

The Kings defeated the Cavs 106-92.

If you are looking for some fun trivia, J.R. Bremer had the second most amount of points for the Cavs in the game.

The point guard scored 20 points for Cleveland.

James is now in his 15th NBA season, it's his 11th year with the Cavs.

He also played four seasons with the Miami Heat.

The forward has averaged 27 points, seven assists and seven rebounds per game in his career.

James is a 13-time all star, a three-time NBA champion and a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

