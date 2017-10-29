Woman stabbed to death on Cleveland's west side, suspect arrested after standoff

Police were involved in a standoff with the fatal stabbing suspect. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police have released new information about a woman who was stabbed to death early Sunday morning.

Police say the 65 year old victim was found in the front yard of a home in the 15000 block of Montrose Avenue on Cleveland's west side around 8:40 a.m.. on Sunday, October 29 with stab wounds and cuts to her neck.

Shortly after they arrived on scene, police and SWAT then became involved in a standoff with a suspect a few streets over on Birchwood Avenue.

The standoff lasted several hours and police say the suspect, 65 year old Dale Peters, began stabbing himself with a knife before he was taken into custody.

During the investigation it was revealed the victim had a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, who is believed to be Peters.

Peters was taken to Metro Hospital where he remains in police custody.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate the situation.

