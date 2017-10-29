Cleveland 19 viewers send in photos of their pets on National Cat Day

Oct. 29 is a great day for people who have cats as pets.

Viewers sent us photos of their pets for National Cat Day.

Brittany Hall posted a picture of her cat Miko on the Cleveland 19 Facebook Page.

"He was only 4 weeks when I got him, his mom rejected him as he was the runt of the litter. Now he’s huge and still thinks he’s a kitten," Hall said.

For more photos of the cats viewers sent in, you can look at the comment section of the post.

