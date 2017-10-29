22-year-old Stow man accused of killing his mother

Jason Reeves is being accused of killing his mother. (Source Stow Police)

A 22-year-old Stow man is being accused of killing his mother.

Investigators said Jason Reeves turned himself into Stow Police Department and was charged with aggravated murder.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 police received a call from Reeves that his mom had been killed.

Police said when officers arrived to the house on Graham Road, they found Susan Reeves.

Authorities said the 56-year-old woman was found dead in her bed with multiple stab wounds.

Jason Reeves was booked into the Stow City Jail and transferred to the Summit County Jail.

He will have a video arraignment on Monday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.